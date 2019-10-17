Appeal to trace final movements of Newbury man

POLICE are appealing for information to trace the final movements of a Newbury man whose body was found on the beach in Blackpool.

Officers identified have identified the body as Eric Brown, 64, from Newbury following an appeal for information. His family has been notified.

Mr Brown's body was discovered at 7.20am on Saturday, October 12 opposite the wedding chapel on the beach.

Mr Brown was wearing a waist length dark grey woollen coat and a distinctive gold and silver watch (pictured) when he was found.

His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Despite conducting a number of enquiries detectives are still working to understand why and how Mr Brown came to be in Blackpool.

Detective Inspector Kev Simmons, of Blackpool CID, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mr Brown’s family at this incredibly difficult and sad time.

“We are working to establish why Mr Brown was in Blackpool and where he may have visited.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have seen him or spoken with him in the days prior to his discovery on 12th October to contact police. We’re looking into the possibility Mr Brown may have stayed at a local hotel or guest house so are appealing directly to hoteliers who may have interacted with him.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 319 of 12th October