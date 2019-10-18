Man wounded in Tilehurst shooting

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Tilehurst.

The incident took place in Laytom Rise at 3.30am on Wednesday morning.

Officers were initially alerted to reports of gunfire and later, a person is said to have admitted themselves to hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The individual in question - described as a 40-year-old male - was subsequently discharged.

As of 5pm yesterday, it is understood that the scene of the shooting was still cordoned off.

An investigation is underway.

Police have stated that they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.

Detective Inspector Alice Broad, based at Newbury police station, said: "I understand that there may be some concern in the community about this, but I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated, targeted incident where all parties involved were known to each other.

"If you have any information relating to this, please call 101, or alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."