Charlie Masters

Donnington Valley Hotel's wedding barn under construction

Work has started on a new ‘wedding barn’ at Donnington Valley Hotel and Spa.

The building is valued at more than £3m and will be attached to the golf course. It will feature a barbecue kitchen and pizza oven.

The barn is just opposite Snelsmore House, a Grade II-listed Victorian building, and will serve as a venue for weddings and other special occasions, hosting up to 150 guests.

There will be a strong emphasis on luxury, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a traditional fireplace.

In addition to the facilities on offer in the barn itself, visitors will be able to take advantage of all the amenities in the spa itself.

The hotel’s managing director Andrew McKenzie said: “This is the largest project that we’ve undertaken in several years, so we are all very excited.

“It has become apparent to us recently that couples are looking for somewhere experiential to celebrate their big day and the barn will deliver that in spades.

“We will open in June 2020 and I am delighted that we have just secured our first wedding booking for shortly after opening.”

