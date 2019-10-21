Theale Green's food tech lab opened by MasterChef finalist

A MasterChef finalist returned to his old school on Friday to open its new revamped food tech facilities.

Former Theale Green pupil Matthew Ryle reached the last three of Masterchef: The Professionals last year.

He said it was “great to be back” at the school where his love of food began.

Over the summer, staff and parents oversaw the refurbishment of the food tech labs.

Mr Ryle cut the ribbon outside the labs in front of teachers and pupils to officially declare the new facilities open.

The labs will enhance the home economics curriculum at the school for Year 7, 8 and 9 pupils learning about food preparation and safety.

Mr Ryle said: “It feels great to be back at Theale Green School. It’s bringing back lots of great memories.

“Hopefully, I’ve got the pupils to think about professional cookery as a career because as an industry we are short on chefs at the moment.

“The school was very supportive of me wanting to become a chef, so I had lots of great lessons and it just gave me the opportunity to try cooking.

“You learn a lot of other things while you’re cooking – you use maths and it’s a fun hour in your school day.”

Theale Green head Joanna Halliday said: “To have Matthew here, showing food preparation skills to our pupils in the same kitchen where he used to have his lessons has just been terrific.

“We’re so excited because a year ago we made a commitment to put food back on the curriculum here at Theale Green School and that is exactly what we have achieved through a huge amount of teamwork.”