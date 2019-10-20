17-month ban for Thatcham drink-driver

A THATCHAM motorist has been caught drink-driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 9, was 24-year-old Emanuel Ionut Barbazan, of Sagecroft Road.

He admitted driving a Skoda Fabia on the A4 London Road in Newbury on September 21 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 60mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Barbazan was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £32.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 17 months.