Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

17-month ban for Thatcham drink-driver

He was also fined £230

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A THATCHAM motorist has been caught drink-driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 9, was 24-year-old Emanuel Ionut Barbazan, of Sagecroft Road.

He admitted driving a Skoda Fabia on the A4 London Road in Newbury on September 21 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 60mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Barbazan was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £32.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 17 months.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Knives found and arrest made following 'stab night' fair fears

Knives found and arrest made following 'stab night' fair fears

'Stab night' fears for Newbury's Michaelmas Fair

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

Update: Four knives found and two arrested as searches continue

Picture of Michaelmas Fair is this week's My Newbury photo

Sainsbury's roundabout traffic lights to be switched on next week, as Market Street is shut

What new Market Street 'gateway' will look like from train station

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33