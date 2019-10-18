Update: Four knives found and two arrested as searches continue

POLICE are continuing to stop and search people in Newbury tonight (Friday) after finding four knives and making two arrests.

The move follows fears that a ‘stab night’ and fights are being planned at the Michaelmas Fair.

A section 60 order - which allows officers greater powers to stop and search people for items connected with violence - was put in place on Wednesday and Thursday and has been authorised and renewed today.

The order started this afternoon at 2pm and will be in place until 2am tomorrow (Sat).

The order covers Newbury town centre, Victoria Park, Northcroft Park and Goldwell Park (the location of the Newbury Michaelmas Fair).

The section 60 order has been put in place following concerns from local schools, partners and parents in regards to rumours circulating about the potential for planned fights at the fair.

Police have said they are taking the threats seriously.

Since the Section 60 order has been in place, police have stopped and searched 37 stop people and four knives have been recovered.

Two arrests have been made and one individual was referred to the Youth Offending Team for intervention support.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement this afternoon: “We continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the fair remains a safe event and the local community should be reassured rather than alarmed by the increased police presence.

“We are encouraged that residents have contacted us, and we will continue to listen to local concerns, and act accordingly to keep Newbury a safe place to enjoy local events.

“Please feel free to speak to officers out and about with concerns that you may have, as they are there to reassure as well as keep the streets safe.”