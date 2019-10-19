"It is going to be on a knife edge"

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon has confirmed he will be backing the Prime Minister's Brexit deal today.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News from the House of Commons ahead of the key vote this morning (Sat), he said: ""The PM has secured a deal that nobody thought he could get.

"I think it is a perfectly reasonable deal which would bring a conclusion to the first stage of our exit and respects the result of the referendum."

Mr Benyon had the Party whip removed last month after voting to block a no deal Brexit.

He said: "I took the action I did last month because of my fear of a no deal.

"I feel this deal is one that gives the businesses in West Berkshire - and those working for them - what they have been asking for.

When asked if he thought the deal would go through, he said: "It is going to be absolutely on a knife edge.

"Labour are deeply split and we have the complication of the Letwin amendment too.

"We'll have to see what happens."