Extension planned at Tadley Calleva clubhouse

THE clubhouse at Barlows Park, Tadley, is set for an upgrade after Tadley Calleva Football Club submitted plans to extend it.

The Wessex Premier League side is proposing to improve the clubhouse by providing toilet facilities and a special boardroom.

Currently, visitors must use toilet facilities in the pavilion next door to the clubhouse.

The club says that a proposed new boardroom would host committee meetings, as well as “reduce confrontation between spectators and referees after a match”.

Tadley Calleva chairman Sandy Russell said the new facilities would enhance the match-going experience for everyone.

“With the way the ground is constructed, if you want to use the toilet during a match then you have to leave the ground,” Mr Russell said.

“The extension would deal with that problem and guests won’t need to leave the clubhouse to use the wash facilities.

“The boardroom would be a private area away from the bar, as it’s difficult to socialise when everyone is in the same room.

Mr Russell – who has been chairman of the club for 10 years – added: “We are trying to improve gradually and should we get promoted to the next level then the new facilities will be mandatory.”

The club hopes for plans to be approved by January 2020, with construction beginning in the close season.