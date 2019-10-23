Fir Tree School raises awareness for disabilities

Fir Tree Primary and Nursery School has committed itself to raising awareness and money for a disabilities charity.

On the eve of the summer holidays, the school council elected to support REACH, a national initiative which helps children with upper limb differences.

The Turnpike school’s summer fete featured a REACH stall, with tombola, lucky dip and ‘name-a-bear’ competition.

In July, a non-uniform day was held, with children able to buy numbered REACH wristbands.

A number was pulled from a hat, with the owner of the corresponding wristband winning a day out to 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park and Family Farm in Headley.

Most recently, children participated in a Living One-Handed event, in which they all attempted to complete the school day using only one hand.

Parents and teachers joined in along the way, fixing socks around their hands and trying to complete routine activities.

In all, £1,004.80 has been raised by Fir Tree from REACH-related activities.

All proceeds are to be donated to the charity’s local branch.

The season of awareness was staged in coordination with REACH organiser Joanne Taylor, whose daughter attends Fir Tree.

Associate headteacher Lindsay Wood said: “I could not be prouder of the school council for organising and taking ownership of the fundraising and of all the pupils for raising awareness and getting involved.”

For more information on the charity and its activities, visit reach.org.uk