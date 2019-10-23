Nurse: 'Brexit is not helping nursing shortage'

A NURSE working at a local hospital has told the Newbury Weekly News that Brexit is “not helping” the recruitment crisis facing the NHS.

The nurse – who wishes to remain anonymous – said: “There are lots of issues with nursing shortages.

“Some of that is Brexit related, but not all of it.

“We had a lot of Spanish, Italian and Portuguese nurses coming over for years, but for the last couple of years there just hasn’t been, which is a problem because we rely on them.”

NHS data published in July showed that around 65,000 NHS staff in England are EU nationals.

In 2015/16, 11 per cent of people joining the NHS were EU nationals.

This fell to nine per cent in 2016/17 and then to 7.9 per cent in 2017/18.

At the same time, the percentage of EU nationals joining the NHS fell from 19 per cent in 2015/16 to 12.4 per cent in 2016/17, then further to 7.9 per cent in 2017/18 and 7.6 per cent in 2018/19.

The number of EU national nurses leaving the NHS in 2017/18 stood at 12.8 per cent, up from nine per cent in 2015/16.

This fell slightly to 11.8 per cent in 2018/19.

The nurse told this newspaper: “We are short-staffed most shifts.

“Most wards in the hospital are short every day and therefore relying on agency staff, which has an impact on patients, but it also means that it’s a much higher cost for the NHS.

“That’s not just Brexit, but Brexit is certainly not helping the situation.

“In the last few years since the referendum I’ve spoken to people who said ‘I don’t know what my future is now. I don’t want to see what happens, I might as well go home’.”

Research from independent health think tank the Nuffield Trust revealed that at the end of 2018, NHS trusts were forecasting spending around £5.6bn on temporary staff in 2018/19, £600 million more than planned.

The nurse added: “The turnover is quite high. I certainly feel it’s getting worse.

“I think a lot of the problems are related to other things such as no bursaries for nurses anymore.

“Brexit is having a massive impact on us.

“We have been receiving lots of overseas nurses, primarily from India, who are not registered when they arrive and the trusts are having to pay for that.

“When we were getting Spanish and Portuguese nurses, that seemed to be a much easier process.”

However, the NHS data states that as coverage of NHS nationality data has improved over time, comparisons of the number of EU staff in the NHS should be made with caution.

Stockpiling and shortages of medicines have also been forecast, although the nurse told the NWN that she had not seen this first-hand.