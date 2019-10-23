Thatcham man attacked police officers

A THATCHAM man has been convicted of assaulting two police officers.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 9, was 45-year-old Christopher Brian Hobson, who lives at Browning Close.

He admitted assaulting an officer, identified only as Pc Argyle, acting in the exercise of his functions as an emergency worker, in Thatcham on June 22.

Mr Hobson further admitted committing the same offence, on the same occasion, against another officer, identified only as Pc Hall.

He was made subject to a 16-month community order with 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition, Mr Hobson was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £90.

Finally, he was ordered to pay a total of £500 in compensation to the two officers for assaulting them.