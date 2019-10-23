Kingsclere Photo Club hosts exhibition

KINGSCLERE Photo Club members showed off their finest work at an exhibition at the weekend.

Around 200 people visited the exhibition and voted for their favourite photos.

The photo club’s vice-chairman Tony Matthews won for his stunning image of a red squirrel in snow.

Club members also voted for their favourite panel of photos, with Mr Matthews winning again for his ‘Birds in blue’ spread.

Kingsclere Photo Club treasurer Gareth Martin said: “Tony was first and second for the public’s favourite photo and deservedly so as he goes to extraordinary lengths for his photos.

“We have our regular visitors who come, and some members from other clubs. We also had some children come and they generally liked the nature photos.

“Kingsclere Photo Club has links with a photo club in Cormicy, France, and we even had six of their members come over.”

The club is a small, grass-roots camera group for people interested in sharing and improving their photography.

Membership costs £5 for the year and meetings are usually held on the first Wednesday of every month.