Delays continue after incident on railway this morning

All lines have now reopened between Newbury and Theale

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

33-3013D Newbury Train station

There has been disruption on the rail network in the area this morning after reports of an incident between Newbury and Theale.
It is believed police have been at the scene and commuters have reported being stuck at Thatcham station while the issue was resolved.
GWR has said that all the lines have now been reopened but residual delays of around 20 minutes are expected until around 1.30pm.
