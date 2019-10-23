Operation needed to 'prevent serious violence' at Newbury's Michaelmas Fair

FOUR knives were recovered and three people were arrested as police stopped and searched 165 people heading to Newbury’s Michaelmas Fair.

The operation was launched after schools across West Berkshire warned parents that youngsters could be plotting knife violence during a “stab night”.

In response to the threat, officers searched the people and conducted a knife sweep in Northcroft and Goldwell parks in a bid to locate any weapons which may have been stored.

A ‘knife arch’ was also deployed in Northbrook Street.

As a result of the searches, one person was referred to the Youth Offending Team for support and intervention.

A Section 60 order – which temporarily grants officers greater powers to stop and search people for items connected with violence, in a defined location – was in place each day of the fair.

The order covered Newbury town centre, Victoria Park, Northcroft Park and Goldwell Park.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News about the operation, police area commander Supt Nicholas John said: “I’m satisfied that this was needed to prevent serious violence.”

When asked at what point did officers start treating the rumours as a serious threat, he said: “When we started to get information from different people and the neighbourhood team did more work, we realised we needed to take this seriously.

“I would rather we acted and do something like this and prevent a serious incident than sit back and have something tragic happen.

“Based on the information we received we try and establish is this is true, is it rumour or bravado.

“If there’s an element of risk I can look at what powers we have.

“Based on the risk, I was very concerned over the risk of serious violence.

“I felt this was a proportionate and justified response.

“I think it’s the first time we have used this power in West Berkshire.

“I hope it confirms that we take these things seriously and we will use all our powers to prevent these things from happening.”

Supt John, who took over as police area commander in August, said he had worked on Section 60 orders during last year’s World Cup.

But he said that had been a very different scenario.

Supt John did not have the ages of the people arrested, but said: “We searched a particular demographic and they were in that age range.”

He added that the three were all from within West Berkshire.

Supt John thanked residents for their support and understanding during the operation, which he said had been positively received by the people of West Berkshire.

He added that officers had been praised for their conduct and professionalism while the order was in place.

The order ceased at 2am on Sunday, with Supt John saying that officers had acted on intelligence surrounding concerns about the fair.

“At this time I’m happy that power is no longer required,” he said.

“As a result of the police intervention, our high-visibility patrols, and proactive use of stop and search, the event was able to go off as a success and allowed the community to enjoy the event, which is a big tradition for the town.

“We received a lot of public support for our action and the fact that quite a lot of people were full of praise that officers were stopping and searching people to make sure it went off safely.

“Ultimately, if doing this means we have made a traditional event go off without incident, then I think that’s great for everybody.”