Kingsbridge Road closed after collapsed sewer pipe

A Newbury road has been closed today after a sewer pipe collapsed.

The emergency closure of Kingsbridge Road was put in place this morning after the collapse of sewer pipework within the carriageway.

It will remain closed until at least November 6, according to West Berkshire Council.

There is currently a diversion in place via Fifth Road, Buckingham Road and Enborne Road.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained.