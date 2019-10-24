Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Kingsbridge Road closed after collapsed sewer pipe

Emergency closure in place for nearly two weeks

road ahead closed

A Newbury road has been closed today after a sewer pipe collapsed.

The emergency closure of Kingsbridge Road was put in place this morning after the collapse of sewer pipework within the carriageway.

It will remain closed until at least November 6, according to West Berkshire Council

There is currently a diversion in place via Fifth Road, Buckingham Road and Enborne Road.

 Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained.

