Climate Conference on Monday

West Berkshire’s first climate conference will take place on Monday.

The event, at Newbury College, will bring together politicians, businesses and local groups for a series of talks and information exchanges on ecology.

The conference, which will be held between 10am and 4pm, follows the council’s declaration of a climate emergency in July.

BBC News rural affairs correspondent Tom Heap will deliver the keynote lecture.

The TV and radio reporter contributes to Countryfile, Panorama, and Radio 4’s Costing the Earth.

Mr Heap has pledged to address issues specific to West Berkshire.

Lecture topics include The Science of Climate Change, Climate and Land Use, Renewable Energy, Waste and Green District. Local green businesses will also be trading at the event.

The council’s executive member for the environment, Steve Ardagh-Walter, said: “We have an impressive line-up of speakers for the day and a great chance for everyone to join together to enable real change. I would encourage people to book their places as soon as possible.”

Tickets for the event can still be purchased at booking.westberks.gov.uk/?event_id= 5694&companyId=37021