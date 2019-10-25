New initiative aimed at supporting Newbury's independent businesses

A NEW initiative aimed at supporting independent businesses in Newbury has been launched.

Rupert Burnell-Nugent and James Pollock, owners of Hog & Hedge cafe on Northbrook Street, hope Independent Newbury will provide a space where owners of independent businesses can come together, discuss ideas and swap information.

Mr Burnell-Nugent said: “Newbury is home to some amazingly creative and vibrant businesses and we’re lucky to call them our neighbours.

For some time we’ve wanted to launch some form of initiative to help facilitate local business owners getting together and supporting each other.

“We are keen that the initiative is led by local business owners themselves. Hopefully, Independent Newbury will fill this gap and help us all promote our businesses together.”

Mr Burnell-Nugent hopes to host regular Independent Newbury get togethers in their cafe on Northbrook Street where business owners can share ideas in an informal, supportive, creative environment.

They’re looking forward to welcoming enquiries from all kinds of independent businesses large or small and from a variety of industries.

Mr Burnell-Nugent said: “We want to hear from any local independent business owners who might like to get involved in Independent Newbury. Without them the movement won’t get off the ground so we’re urging people to get in touch and let us know what they think.

“We have a great space here at Hog & Hedge for regular meetings and socials so are happy to establish ourselves as Independent Newbury HQ to begin with.”

Any local, independent business owners wanting to know more should contact Rupert Burnell-Nugent at Rupert@hogandhedge.co.uk