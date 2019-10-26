Willink becomes Maths Hub school

Burghfield's The Willink School has been designated a Maths Hub for the South-West England region by the Department for Education (DfE).

Maths Hubs are educational establishments recognised for the high quality of their mathematics teaching and facilities.

They act as centres of mathematics teaching for the wider community, pooling their resources with other schools in the area.

There are currently just 37 Maths Hubs in England.

The Willink headteacher Peter Fry said: “The Willink is both delighted and proud to have been selected to be the lead school for a new Maths Hub serving schools in Wiltshire, Swindon, West Berkshire, Reading, Wokingham and Bracknell Forest.

“Becoming a Maths Hub builds on our excellence in maths, but also the partnerships created to improve initial teacher training, providing support for local schools and professional development.

“The new Maths Hub will begin work in summer 2020 and we are looking forward to working in partnership with schools across the whole hub area.”

West Berkshire Council executive member for education Dominic Boeck said: “This is a very exciting opportunity for The Willink that will go on to provide endless opportunities for developing and sharing of best practice that will benefit a great number of pupils and students.”