Sainsbury's Newbury does its bit for charity

Workers at Sainsbury’s Newbury undertook 150 days of voluntary work with local charities.

Staff from the Hectors Way store opted to support Thatcham’s Swings & Smiles – which offers an exclusive play space for children with special needs – as well as the West Berkshire Homeless charity.

Over a number of weeks, the colleagues helped the charities with various activities. At Swings & Smiles, this included essential decorating and gardening work.

Swings & Smiles charity director Laura Lewis said: “We are so grateful for all the support and help we have received from Sainsbury’s over the last four months.

“The team from Sainsbury’s were so enthusiastic and energetic and it was lovely to see different parts of our centre be transformed each week.

“Having this extra support also meant that over the busy summer months our staff team had more time to spend with the children and families delivering essential support and play.”

Staff also spend an afternoon helping the West Berkshire Homeless charity prepare for an event.

Sainsbury’s store manager Rob Barnes said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Swings & Smiles and West Berkshire Homeless – both great charities at the heart of our local community.

“It has been great to have so many of our colleagues supporting such fantastic causes.”