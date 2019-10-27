First female Thatcham councillors honoured with blue plaque

THE first women to be elected on to Thatcham Parish Council have been honoured with a blue plaque.

Anna Munro Ashman and Isabella Pike (nee Clark) were elected on April 7, 1919.

The vote was cast at the parish hall, where the two were elected with 154 and 125 votes respectively.

Although the women campaigned with their maiden names, campaigning rules meant they appeared on the poll with their married names – Ashman and Pike – which the blue plaque commemorates.

Accompanied by ‘Suffragettes’, town mayor Mike Cole and High Sheriff of Berkshire Lucy Zeal unveiled the plaque on Saturday.

At the unveiling, the importance of the parish hall was also recognised.

During the event, Green councillor for Speen Steve Masters recounted the life of Anna Munro from his research.

Originally from Scotland, Mrs Munro spent time in London and got involved in the Suffragette movement.

She returned to Dunfermline and opened a branch of the women’s suffrage league, which later splintered into the Women’s Freedom League.

Mr Masters said there were many local rumours of how she met her husband, Sydney Ashman, but one was that he wrote to her asking to speak in the Broadway.

As the letter was unsigned, she replied – thinking that the note had come from Sydney’s sister.

The couple married in 1913, but Mrs Munro spent the first week of her honeymoon in jail, one of four times she was arrested and imprisoned.

Mr Masters, who was arrested at a recent Extinction Rebellion protest, said this was something he could sympathise with.

Although she took the surname Munro Ashman, she used Munro in all of her work.

He said Mrs Munro was “a passionate campaigner for votes for women”, adding: “She certainly carried herself with grace, but had a steely resolve that won over her supporters and many of her detractors.

“There are more streets named after racehorses in Thatcham than women.

“I think it’s great that they have got that recognition now.”

Dr Nick Young, of Thatcham Historical Society, said that little was known of Mrs Pike and that the parish hall was the first community building in the town after St Mary’s Church.

The blue plaque is the second in the town following an unveiling at The Kings Head last year.

The parish hall plaque followed a public vote led by Thatcham Town Council’s heritage working party.

Working party chairman Nathan Gregory said it was important for people to understand the importance of the parish hall and to commemorate significant women in Thatcham’s history.

Dr Young said: “I think the women of the town go very unrecognised.

“I think what we need to do is make more of it and show the community what they did. ”

Mr Masters said: “The place of the parish hall in the community is vital.

“I think recognising that’s important and recognising the historical significance through the two women we have honoured today.”

As reported by the Newbury Weekly News, the future of the parish hall was put in doubt earlier this year because of a shortage of money and a campaign was started to save the building.

Eric Panting, who set up the campaign, said the hall’s future was now looking good.

He said: “Obviously, if they hadn’t had the hall open they wouldn’t have been able to put the plaque on.

“We have changed all the trustees – most of the friends are now trustees.

“When we started the campaign we didn’t expect that level of support.”

Chairman of trustees Iain Bremner said: “It’s an important building for Thatcham itself.

“It could have closed down because there was a lack of interest and support.

“Now we have got new committee members, more community support and we are still looking for more.

“Having the blue plaque has identified not just to the local council and councillors, but to other members of the community that it’s a building that should remain here.”