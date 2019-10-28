Kings founder up for national award

A THATCHAM woman who founded a wheelchair basketball club has been shortlisted for a national award.

The founder of the Thames Valley Kings, Jacqueline Scoins-Cass, has been shortlisted for the Grassroots Sportswomen of the Year in The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards 2019, in association with Vitality.

Now in their 32nd year, the awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contribution to sport made by elite performers, coaches, administrators, community volunteers and inspirational women.

The Vitality Grassroots Sportswomen of the Year Awards are for individuals who have actively engaged with different groups of people within their community through sport.

Mrs Scoins-Cass founded the Thames Valley Kings in 2004 as a Guiding project and it has gone from strength to strength, recently celebrating its 15th anniversary.

She said: “It’s amazing to be shortlisted for such an amazing national award.

“I don’t feel that I do anything particularly special, I just volunteer my time to continue to provide the opportunity for people to participate in wheelchair basketball 15 years on from founding the club.

“It’s changed my life and those who have been part of the club over its 15-year history.

“There are also some amazing people who have been shortlisted for this award and each one so deserves to win this award.”

To vote, visit https://www.sportswomenoftheyear.co.uk/vote/

The winners will be announced at a star-studded awards ceremony at News UK’s London offices on Thursday, November 21.