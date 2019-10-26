Take That tribute act at Christmas Sing-Along

GREENHAM Trust is bringing the festive spirit to Newbury this winter with a big Christmas sing-along.

School choirs, Newbury-based choir the Cromwell Singers and the Cold Ash Brass band will perform Christmas classics in the Market Place, followed by a performance from leading Take That tribute act – Re-Take That.

Local businesses will also provide festive treats and refreshments to ensure that those singing along are kept warm throughout the evening.

The event – which is being organised in partnership with Visit Newbury in conjunction with Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) – will take place on Friday, December 13, from 6pm to 8pm.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “Following its great success last year, Newbury Christmas Sing-Along is the perfect opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the festive season.

“It is all about wrapping up warm for a fun evening of singing with friends and family.

“This event captures the essence of Christmas.

“There is no better way to get into the festive spirit than singing carols and joining in with the greatest hits from the UK’s best Take That tribute act.”

Over the past five months, Greenham Trust has held three Golden Ticket prize draws, with the winner invited to nominate a local charitable project to receive £5,000.

The winner of the fourth and final Golden Ticket will be drawn at this year’s Sing-Along.

Newbury BID chief executive Laurie-Jane Cann said: “We are thrilled to work with Greenham Trust to deliver another remarkable musical extravaganza.

“This event is a true example of why Newbury is such a great place to live, work and play.

“Everyone is welcome and we look forward to seeing you in your festive jumpers and hats and hearing your voices.”

The event is free for the whole community to participate in.

Simply register your interest in attending the Christmas Sing-Along at https://greenhamtrust.com/ newbury-christmas-sing-along/ ?join-in=1