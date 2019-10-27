'Evolving' Tadley Library celebrates 25th birthday

THERE was a day of festivities at Tadley Library as staff and customers celebrated its 25th birthday.

The library put on a storytime session, as well as technology drop-in slots and a willow workshop for the guests at the event on Saturday, October 13.

Hampshire County Council executive member for recreation and heritage Seán Woodward said he was delighted with the library’s evolution over the years.

He said: “Congratulations to all of Tadley’s staff and volunteers who have each played a role in this milestone.

“Tadley Library has been a highly-regarded fixture of the local community since its arrival in 1994.

“In that time, the library has evolved and modernised, with facilities including Wi-Fi, self-service kiosks and a range of clubs being thoroughly enjoyed.

“It is great to see customers of all ages getting the very most out of the library, particularly our younger residents who are developing their literacy and learning through fun and creativity.”

The celebration follows a refurbishment of the library at the end of last year.

The library runs a popular Construction Club – a weekly chance for children aged three years and over to learn how to build fun shapes with coloured plastic bricks.

There is also a range of other library events, including the weekly U3A Family History Computer Club, Saturday Storytime and Craft session and a weekly Knit and Knatter group.

Customers can enjoy a range of book-borrowing formats – traditional hardbacks and paperbacks and also e-books and audiobooks through the Borrowbox app.

For more information, visit hants.gov.uk/librariesandarchives/ library