Market Street closed from today

MARKET Street in Newbury is set to close for up to five weeks from today (Monday).

The road will be shut between Mayors Lane and the West Berkshire Council offices to allow a new sewer to be installed.

Motorists are being advised to plan any journeys in the area carefully.

Works are scheduled to be completed around December 1.

A diversion route will be in place via Cheap Street, Bear Lane, the A339 (southbound), St John’s Road, Newtown Road and Batholomew Street throughout.

The current roadworks on the A339 are to be removed along the diversion route.

The Kennet Shopping centre car park can still be accessed via Bartholomew Street and access to the service ramp will be in operation.

Motorists will also be able to exit the car park in the usual way, but won’t be able to turn left at the mini-roundabout towards Market Street, so will have to turn right instead.

Local bus services will also be subject to special conditions over the duration of the closure.

Kennections 2 and 3 will be diverted, while Kennections 4 and 6 will not stop over at Newbury Railway Station.

Private bus companies will be making their own arrangements and should be contacted separately.