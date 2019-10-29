Council to bid for £250k café loan

NEWBURY Town Council will reapply for a £250,000 loan for a new café in Victoria Park.

Councillors agreed to make the application to the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB) after permission to extend the original loan was refused.

Plans for a new café have been in the pipeline for several years and the council first received approval to borrow the money in December 2016.

Since then however, the project has been hit by a series of delays.

The loan board previously extended the one-year loan twice, but has refused to extend the original approval for a third time, meaning that approval for the loan expires in January 2020.

Although the council intends to submit a revised planning application for the café in the near future, permission to build it is unlikely to be granted before the loan approval runs out, leading to the new application.

Newbury Town Council chief executive Hugh Peacocke said: “Approval for the current loan runs out on January 9, 2020 and we don’t think we’re going to have planning permission by that date.

“In order to safeguard ourselves, we are looking for further approval for the same amount of money.”

Original plans for a 70-seater café – including toilets, an external water fountain, an office, CCTV and free Wi-Fi – were first submitted in November 2016.

However, the project ran into difficulties when the Environment Agency told the council it would have to raise the building above the surface of the park by 30cm to address flooding concerns.

Greenham Trust then pulled its own £250,000 funding contribution from the project in December 2017 after it said the scheme was not commercially viable.

This required the council to ask for the PWLB loan to be extended.

The remainder of the cost of the café will now be covered by the council’s reserves – although how much that will be is currently confidential.

It was most recently delayed this year following the decision to make the building carbon neutral.

Once the building is opened, it will be owned and managed by the council, with the café leased to an operator.

Interest rates from the loan board have recently risen from 1.8 per cent to 2.8 per cent, so it is estimated that the loan will cost the council £14,000 in capital and interest payments in 2020/21.