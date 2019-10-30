Hardware store granted alcohol licence

A LAMBOURN hardware store has been granted an alcohol licence.

The application, by the Universal Stores in the High Street, had prompted some concern by callers to the Newbury Weekly News.

One woman said: “There are so many alcohol outlets in Lambourn already – do we really need another one?

“We have so many problems already with antisocial behaviour and a lot of it is alcohol-related – it’s just not necessary and it will only cause more problems.”

Owner Manjit Singh Vohra was seeking permission from West Berkshire Council for the provision of the supply of alcohol, seven days a week, between 7am and 11pm.

He said previously: “With the Londis store now closed, there really is no difference in the number of shops selling alcohol than before. We are really just like an off licence on a smaller scale.

“What with the increase in rent, rates and utility costs, small businesses need to change what they do to keep the businesses open.

“If they don’t it will just result in more boarded-up shops, which wouldn’t look good for the village.”

This week a spokeswoman for West Berkshire Council’s licensing department said that the application had been granted.

She said that, despite the views expressed to the Newbury Weekly News, “no valid objections” had been received and that the application had been passed as a routine matter.