Newbury charity launches calendar

FOR 35 years Newbury Cancer Care has been offering help and advice to those across the area affected by cancer.

Now it is asking for help to boost their fundraising so it can continue to provide support to those in need.

The charity has just launched its annual calendar and is selling it at shops, sporting venues, churches and doctor’s surgeries across the region.

The calendar has provided an opportunity to showcase 13 beautiful images of the local area taken by members of the Newbury Photography Club.

Liz Chaplin, who has been a trustee of Newbury Cancer Care for more than 20 years, said: “Every four calendars we sell will fund one return trip to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for someone undergoing cancer treatment.

“The charity was fantastic to me when my husband was ill and it would be lovely if local people could support this local charity that is there to support them.

“We are a real hands-on local charity for local people and, having spent a lot of time fundraising for The Rosemary Appeal and to refurbish the Rainbow Rooms at West Berkshire Hospital, we now need to replenish some of our depleted funds so we can continue to provide these services.”

You can pick up a calendar, costing £7, from a number of outlets including St Nicolas’ Church, Newbury, Camp Hopson in Northbrook Street, Newbury, the Corn Exchange, The Watermill, Newbury Building Society branches, Donnington Valley Golf Club and most doctor’s surgeries in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

The charity is also looking for more voluntary drivers to help take patients to a variety of hospitals across the South for treatment and appointments.

If you think you could help it would love to hear from you at office@newburycancercare. org.uk or call (01635) 31542.