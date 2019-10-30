Benyon has Conservative Party whip reinstated

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon had the Conservative Party whip restored last night after it had been removed last month when he rebelled against Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Benyon was one of 21 Tory MPs who had the whip withdrawn when they backed efforts to pass legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

Yesterday evening's decision to readmit 10 of the rebels came just before MPs backed the Prime Minister's plan to hold a General Election on Thursday, December 12.

Those Tories who have had the whip restored are now eligible to stand as Conservative candidates if new candidates have not yet been chosen.

Mr Benyon had previously told the Newbury Weekly News that he would not stand as an independent candidate and last month he announced he would not stand for election again.

The other MPs to have the whip restored are Didcot and Wantage MP Ed Vaizey, Margot James, Sir Nicholas Soames, Alistair Burt, Greg Clark, Caroline Nokes, Stephen Hammond, Steve Brine and Richard Harrington.

This morning, West Berkshire Council leader Lynne Doherty tweeted: "Pleased that @RichardBenyonMP has had whip restored. He has been a tireless supporter of #Newbury and worked with @WBerksCons to deliver for our residents. #greatplacetolive Thank you Richard, you will be missed by many."

