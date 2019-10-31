Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a couple tell of their terror at being trapped amid a bloody Ecuadorian uprising.

Also in this week's paper, we report on West Berkshire's climate conference.

Meanwhile, a schoolgirl has expressed her delight following a wonder drug being made available in the UK.  

And a Newbury woman has appeared in court for money laundering. 

In Hungerford news, developers do a u-turn over 100 homes project.

On the Thatcham pages, a town councillor has resigned and the future of the town's library has been put on hold again

On the Hampshire pages, a builder has been sentenced and a Silchester woman is setting off on a charity trek. 

And on the village page, a village plan is signed off.

This week also features our First Class supplement, featuring 75 schools from across West Berkshire and north Hampshire. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

