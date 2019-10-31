Bikers honour memory of Pc Harper

LOCAL bikers and scooter riders joined a 15-mile ‘ride of respect’ for Pc Andrew Harper on Sunday.

They stopped off for free coffee at Subway in Bath Road, Thatcham, before joining around 5,000 other riders en route from RAF Benson to Abingdon Airfield in Oxfordshire.

Pc Harper died after being dragged along by a vehicle while responding to a burglary in Bradfield Southend on August 15.

There was a huge array of bikes, from scooters to huge customised Triumphs parked up outside Carnaby Scooters and Subway.

Ed Luck from Greenham Common, who rode his Triumph Rocket, said: “There’s people arriving from all over the place. There’s going to be thousands of people at this rate.”

Steve and Dee Godwin biked from Ham to join the ride.

Mr Godwin said: “My cousin has just joined the police force so we wanted to get together with everyone else here out of respect.”

Suzanne Duguid from Warfield, near Ascot, joined her brother Paul Purnell, from Thatcham.

Mr Purnell was riding a specially-adapted Honda, as he only has one arm.

Several other disabled riders were among the throng.

The riders were joined by dozens more at the Spring Inn, not far from where Pc Harper was killed, as they headed to join the main route.

Pc Andrew Harper’s widow, who joined the event, wore his name emblazoned on her leather jacket.

Lissie Harper rode on the back of Pc Harper’s own motorcycle, ridden by her brother Jake Beckett.