Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Two arrested following incident in Thatcham

Roads closed off and armed police called 

Two arrested following incident in Thatcham

ARMED police are in Hartley Way, Thatcham.

They have attempted to enter some homes and roads are closed off in the area.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "Thames Valley Police officers were called today at about 11.30am following reports of a fear for welfare incident in Hartley Way, Thatcham.

"Officers attended the scene, where they remain at this time.

"Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody. It is not believed that anyone has been injured as a result of the incident." 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Two arrested following incident in Thatcham

Two arrested following incident in Thatcham

PAUL closes at Parkway

PAUL closes at Parkway

POLL: Who would you vote for in a December General Election?

Who would you vote for in a December General Election?

Market Street closed from today

Market Street closed from today

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33