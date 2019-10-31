Two arrested following incident in Thatcham

ARMED police are in Hartley Way, Thatcham.

They have attempted to enter some homes and roads are closed off in the area.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "Thames Valley Police officers were called today at about 11.30am following reports of a fear for welfare incident in Hartley Way, Thatcham.

"Officers attended the scene, where they remain at this time.

"Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody. It is not believed that anyone has been injured as a result of the incident."