Gotcha! Cocaine users caught in town centre police op

Revellers turned away from bar after failing drug swab test

EIGHT people were turned away from a popular Newbury town centre pub after testing positive for drugs.

Thames Valley Police conducted a ‘swab’ test on Saturday evening at the Walkabout bar in Cheap Street.

Using the swabs, police can tell within seconds if someone has used cocaine.

After taking cocaine, people produce two different chemicals as they metabolise the drug and these substances are present in their sweat.

Hand-washing does not prevent detection.

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Louisa Maher said: “A licensing operation took place in Newbury on Saturday in partnership with Walkabout in Newbury.

“This involved a condition of entry whereby customers hands were tested for drugs residue, resulting in eight people being refused access to the premises.”

She added: “This was a trial operation – there is an intention of rolling these checks out to other establishments to deter the use of drugs in the town as a whole.”

More than 200 drugs wipes were completed and 14 people were searched, but no arrests were made.

