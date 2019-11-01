How’s that for an award for Falkland

FALKLAND Cricket Club is celebrating after scooping a national award from the governing body of cricket.

The Wash Common club won the Most Inspiring and Diverse Cricket Offer at the annual NatWest Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards, run by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The award – presented at a ceremony at Lord’s Cricket Ground in October – was presented in recognition of the club’s efforts in doubling participation among its junior, women’s and All Stars programmes.

The club also conducts weekly cricket sessions for adults with special educational needs and ‘walking cricket’ for retired men and women.

Falkland boys’ cricket coordinator Richard Langdon said: “There’s been a real energy about what goes on at Falkland for a good number of years now and this has been demonstrated by growing numbers of happy kids and parents.

“For this to be noticed and vindicated by the ECB is just fantastic for all those involved in making cricket and social activities happen here at Falkland.

“As a club run entirely by enthusiastic, cooperative and energetic volunteers, it is always great fun being a part of this community.”

The award is timely recognition of the club’s standing in the community as it pushes for the last £50,000 of a £1.2m fundraising campaign for a new pavilion and community rooms at the Wash Common ground.

Club chairman John Bolan said: “Like many sports clubs, we aim to be at the centre of the community and we want as many people as possible to be able to enjoy cricket and everything else that is on offer at our cricket club for many years to come.

“We are very thankful to all those who continue to support all we are investing at Falkland, which will help the club to build even further as a community and cricket hub for this growing rural area.

Details of the club’s fundraising campaign can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/falkland-new-pavilion