Firework displays across West Berkshire

It's that time of year again and the Newbury Weekly News has put together a list of the public fireworks displays the area has to offer.

John O’Gaunt School, Hungerford, will kick off the season with its annual Bonfire and Fireworks Night tomorrow (Friday), held in the school grounds, in Priory Road. The event opens at 5.30pm, with the display set for a 7pm start. Advance tickets can be purchased from Crown Needlework, Hungerford, or the school office. Family admission costs £15, with adult tickets £6 and £3 tickets for children aged three to 15. Limited admission will be available on the day, but tickets will be pricier.

The Lions Club of Newbury will be hosting its popular display at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday. Under-fives go free, with adults admitted for £10 and children over five for £5. Gates open at 5.30pm, for a display at 7.30pm. A Hallowe’en-themed maze will run throughout the event, featuring a zombie attraction for those ready for a scare. Hot food and drink is on offer. All proceeds raised from the event will go towards the club’s welfare activities.

Also on Saturday is the Baughurst Scout and Guide Fireworks Display. The event starts at 6pm in Adams Field, Baughurst. For general and ticket information, visit tinyurl.com/yyw4qsz8

Illusion Fireworks will be putting on a show at the White Hart, Hampstead Norreys, on Sunday. Tickets on the door cost £5, with family entry £15. The event is in support of Riding for the Disabled, Many Tears Animal Rescue and Sue Ryder Nettlebed. Gates open at 6pm, with early birds able to take advantage of a full bar, mulled cider and glow sticks.

The action picks up again on Tuesday with Chieveley’s annual fireworks display (also organised by Illusion). Gates open at 6.15pm, with all visitors urged to arrive by 7.15pm. This show features a number of traditional attractions, including a straw Guy competition (judging begins at 6.45pm) and a torchlit parade (beginning at 7pm). All Guys must be turned in by 6.30pm. Tickets can be purchased at the village shop or online, starting from £5.50. Children under five go free.

Also on Tuesday, Falkland Cricket Club will be putting on its bonfire and fireworks show, to take place at the clubhouse from 7pm. Gates open at 5.30pm. Advance tickets will be available for Chilton Foliat’s Bonfire Night and Fireworks Display from the primary school office and Oasis Hair Boutique. The show is at the school on Tuesday, beginning at 5.30pm. It is sponsored by Marc Allen Estate Agents, Wyse Locksmiths, Styles Silver of Hungerford, Stag Service Station, Alex Miles Creative Workshops, Cooper & Cooper, Roger King Antiques and The Wheatsheaf Chilton Foliat.

On Friday, November 8, Francis Baily PTA and Kennet School PTA join forces to stage their show, taking place in the grounds of Francis Baily Primary School, Thatcham, from 6.30pm. Children under four will be admitted free of charge, with individual tickets valued at £5 and family tickets at £15.

Saturday, November 9, features the Friends of Pangbourne Primary School’s fireworks event. Gates open in the school’s grounds around 5.30pm, with the display itself kicking off at 7pm. A barbecue, bar and tombola will keep visitors entertained throughout the evening. The event is a highlight of the FPPS’ social calendar, and (digital) tickets can be purchased from its website.

Mortimer’s Bonfire Night and Fireworks Display gets under way from 5pm on Saturday, November 9. At 5.30pm, the Mortimer School Choir will give a musical performance. The bonfire will be lit at Drury Lane at 6pm, with fireworks from 6.45pm. All proceeds from the event go towards St John’s Infant School.

Meanwhile, the Kingsclere Fireworks and Bonfire Display is scheduled to start at 5.30pm on the same night at the Fieldgate Centre. Tickets can be acquired in advance from The Village Butchers, Budgens, Swan Street Stores and Kingsclere Primary School. Adult tickets cost £5, with children under 16 admitted for £3. Pre-school children go free. More expensive tickets may be available on the night.