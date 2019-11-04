London Road inquiry to carry on into next year

Third arrest following Thatcham incident
Mon, 04 Nov 2019
A TASK group “will get to the bottom” of how West Berkshire Council breached procurement law over regenerating the London Road Industrial Estate (LRIE).
The council was found to have breached EU law by failing to follow the correct procurement process over appointing its chosen developer St Modwen.
An internal inquiry to “understand the advice and guidance received” has met four times since July.
Task group chairman James Cole (Hungerford and Kintbury) told a meeting on Tuesday: “We are gradually getting to see the decision points, the points at which advice was received and we are getting a list of the key players and how they fitted into the project.
“We don’t have enough on the costs, what was paid to which consultants. There are still gaps to be filled in.
“There are questions that have come up that need to be clarified.”
Mr Cole said that two more meetings to review evidence were expected before the new year, before interviewing witnesses in January.
He said a report to the council’s overview and scrutiny management commission was expected in February or March.
He said: “Everybody involved is keen to do a proper job on this... we will get to the bottom of it.
“I am comfortable that we will have a complete answer.”
But when asked whether witnesses no longer at the council would be interviewed he said “We can’t compel them to turn up.
“Without a doubt there are some players who are no longer around... I have no doubt that some of them we will be able to retrieve.”
NewburyLad
04/11/2019 - 07:07
Another good reason why we should leave the EU - Why should the EU have *any* say on who is chosen to be developer. British law should be the only laws applicable to UK issues.
Reply
NoisyNortherner
04/11/2019 - 09:09
And yet your man Johnson is more than happy to try and bypass Parliament when it suits him. Which is it? Sovereignty for the bodies which govern the UK? Or is that the same as every other justification for Brexit; a load of codswallop?
Reply
NewburyLad
04/11/2019 - 10:10
1. He's not my man and 2. He didn't get away bypassing anything. 3. His "brexit" isn't brexit.
Reply
NoisyNortherner
04/11/2019 - 10:10
1. Ok fair point. Assumption on my part. 2. The very fact that he tried so brazenly to get away with it is bad enough. 3. Ah, a "no true Brexit" type are you? So now that the sovereign UK parliament has deemed No Deal illegal, what would your plan be?
Reply