And the winners of the 2019 Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards are...

The best local businesses have been recognised at the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

More than 300 people attended the black tie gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday. 

The overall winner of the best in business award was Hungerford Bookshop, which also scooped the independent retailer award.

The full list of winners was:

Small business award, sponsored by PBA Accountants - Birch Associates Events 

Independent retailer, sponsored by Jones Robinson - Hungerford Bookshop 

Best regional event, sponsored by Parkway Shopping - Colour Dash, by the Corn Exchange 

Charity or community award, sponsored by Greenham Trust - Eight Bells for Mental Health 

Customer service award, sponsored by Newbury Racecourse - Your First Mortgage Company

Best employer award, sponsored by HR Dept - James Cowper Kreston

Training and support award, sponsored by Tigers Day Nurseries - MFG UK Ltd 

Best use of marketing technology award, sponsored by Generate UK - The Fox at Peasemore 

Innovation in business award, sponsored by HSBC - Freixenet Copestick 

The evening was compered by the director of Greenham-based SAS Auctions and TV personality Thomas Forrester, best known as a regular on Bargain Hunt. 

The event marked the last public engagement for Newbury MP Richard Benyon, who is standing down after 14 years.

NWN managing director James Gurney and editor Andy Murrill also spoke on the night.

Next week's Newbury Weekly News will feature more reaction from the big night.

