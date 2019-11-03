Newbury firewalkers raise more than £11,000

HOT-FOOTED fundraisers have raised more than £11,000 for Marie Curie with a charity firewalk.

Twenty-three souls bared their soles over 500-degree hot embers at Newbury Rugby Club on Friday, October 18.

After an hour-long motivational seminar, the volunteers took turns to walk across the hot embers, cheered on by family, friends and spectators.

Paula Darch, one of the participants, said: “My husband and I loved the firewalk experience and in particular Cliff from Time4Change, the professional Firewalk company and his prep session.

“It got us fire-ready, which was amazing and an incredible experience.

“Amazing man, amazing night and a brilliant cause.”

The firewalkers raised money through sponsorship and this, with other fundraising activity on the night, resulted in more than £11,000 for Marie Curie.

Community fundraiser Fiona Turner said: “I am totally overwhelmed with the amount raised from our firewalk event.

“Each participant went out of their way to spread the word of this unusual challenge to their friends and family who donated so generously to their fundraising pages.

“We are so grateful for all those who were brave enough to take part in this amazing event.

“This has really helped us raise awareness and money to support the Marie Curie nursing service which operates in the Newbury area and who care and support for many patients living with a terminal illness in their own homes.

“Thank you to all who took part and came along to support us. It was an incredible night.”

The Marie Curie Support Line can be called on 0800 090 2309 and more information can be found at www.mariecurie.org.uk/help and www.community.mariecurie.org.uk