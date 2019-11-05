Swift Group boss wins charity award

The managing director of a Newbury company has won an award for his charity work.

Adrian Smith of the Swift Group was recognised at the Local Business Charity Awards (Berkshire), held in Maidenhead on October 17.

The awards allow Berkshire-based charities to nominate their supporters in the local business community.

Mr Smith was presented with the Individual Award, having been nominated by Newbury Soup Kitchen.

Speaking after the event, Mr Smith praised all Swift Group staff for their charity work.

He said: “I’m honoured, but it’s a team effort.

“We are committed to the community – the company play a part in the community, working with underprivileged elements.

“As a team, we’re honoured to receive the award.”

Presenting the prize, the vice-Lord-Lieutenant of Berkshire Jeffrey Branch said: “Two years ago, Meryl Praill set up Newbury Soup Kitchen without any knowledge or experience of homelessness or the myriad of problems that leads to a person losing their home.

“The day she met Adrian Swift, managing director of The Swift Group, was highly fortuitous.

“With the full and enthusiastic support of everyone at The Swift Group, Adrian has been a guiding light to Meryl, offering outstanding support over the past two years.

“Berkshire is a better place because of men like Adrian and we are delighted to announce him as the winner of the Individual Award tonight.

“He will be receiving a weekend away worth £300, which the judges consider is fully deserved.”

Mr Smith was shortlisted for the award alongside Carol Irwin of Sainsbury’s Newbury, Ken Navin of Innovate Services and Lisa Chaffey of Action Coach Reading.

There was a strong showing from other Berkshire businesses on the night.

TSB’s Reading branch won the A-Plan Insurance Award, beating off competition from The Swift Group, A Twist of Lime and the Bisham Abbey Sailing and Navigation School.

The Jelf Award was presented to Penguins Events, which competed with Newbury-based Gardner Leader, Convatec and the Nationwide Building Society for the award.