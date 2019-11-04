Third arrest following Thatcham incident

A third man has been arrested in connection with an affray in Thatcham last Thursday.

Officers were called to Hartley Way at 11.30am following reports of a fear for welfare incident.

Two men, a 19-year-old from Newbury and a 23-year-old from Thatcham were arrested on suspicion of affray on October 31.

Today (Monday) officers said that a third man, a 21-year-old from Thatcham, was arrested on suspicion of affray on November 2.

All three have been released under investigation.