Third arrest following Thatcham incident
Mon, 04 Nov 2019
A third man has been arrested in connection with an affray in Thatcham last Thursday.
Officers were called to Hartley Way at 11.30am following reports of a fear for welfare incident.
Two men, a 19-year-old from Newbury and a 23-year-old from Thatcham were arrested on suspicion of affray on October 31.
Today (Monday) officers said that a third man, a 21-year-old from Thatcham, was arrested on suspicion of affray on November 2.
All three have been released under investigation.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News