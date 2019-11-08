Action call over accident blackspot

A SERIES of incidents at an accident blackspot near Lambourn has prompted calls for action “before someone is killed”.

The most recent incident – reportedly the sixth at the junction of the B4000 with Ermin Street at Great Shefford during the past month – happened on Saturday, October 26.

One witness stated on social media: “Another accident at junction... everyone looks okay but shaken, but one car is a mess.”

Days previously, on Thursday, residents reported an accident at the same junction, pointing out that the signage has had to be regularly replaced after being knocked down.

Lambourn Parish Council member Moz Bulbeck Reynolds replied: “That makes five incidents within the past month.

“I sincerely hope West Berkshire Council sort this out once and for all.

“Appropriate signage, widening of the intersection, slowing road markings at approach and a possible roundabout. Enough already!”

Road signs which had been knocked down in one of the latest incidents had not been replaced as this newspaper went to press.

District councillor Howard Woollaston (Con, Lambourn) said: “The signs have been knocked down on both sides.

“It’s bizarre that there have been so many accidents there – the warnings signs are in place, and there are advanced warnings of a T-junction ahead.

“I noticed that following one recent accident they put up temporary barriers with lights on them. They’ve now been knocked down, too.”

Mr Woollaston said he saw the aftermath of the accident last Thursday, and added: “The driver was waiting for his car to be collected.

“It’s not just this spot, though.

“People are up in arms in Upper Lambourn about accidents and the speeding issue there.

“And 98 per cent of Eastbury residents want the speed limit reduced through the village from 30mph to 20mph.”

The next time that issue can be addressed will be next spring.

Regarding the Ermin Street blackspot, Mr Woollaston said he was arranging a meeting with West Berkshire Council’s highways department to explore options.

He said: “We could possibly install more early warning signs.

“Herringbone rumble strips are another option.

“I shall certainly be raising the issue shortly.”

