Poet's words of praise for pupils

YOUNGSTERS at Woolton Hill Junior School impressed the professionals as they put pen to paper during their Poetry Week.

To kick off the activities the school enjoyed a visit from James Carter, their poet in residence, on Monday, October 21.

Mr Carter, who describes himself as a “roving poet”, said he was in awe of some of the work the children had produced throughout the day.

He added: “It was just brilliant. The children are brilliant creatively and that is lovely to see.

“This is a really warm and welcoming school and the children joined in from the get-go and I couldn’t be more pleased with the writing that has been going on.

“I have heard some cracking poems and that is an amazing feeling.

“I wish I could write some of the things I’ve read today.

“There is a clarity before adolescence and the children have a capability of producing something amazing as they really feel like playing around with words in the ball pool of language.”

Headteacher Lisa Rees added: “It was great to see the children really enjoying James’ sessions and they produced some really powerful poetry as a result.”

Mr Carter, who also writes non-fiction rhyming books for young children, uses music and comedy to encourage the pupils to find the poet inside themselves.

Later on in the week the pupils also took part in a Reading Café, where they were able to share stories with family members, and a book exchange.

The school is now hoping to publish a book containing all the poems written by the children last week.