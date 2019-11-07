Recycling trial launched in West Berkshire

Harder to recycle materials are now being collected for recycling under a new council trial scheme.

Sweet wrappers and straws, and small plastic toys can be dropped off at West Berkshire Council buildings.

The council has teamed up with Veolia to offer the new recycling points for the materials. Recycling boxes will be available at the following locations in Newbury during the trial period:

Sweet wrappers: Market Street Council Offices Reception; West Street Council Offices Reception; Northcroft Leisure Centre; and Newbury Library

Plastic toys: Market Street Council Offices Reception; West Street Council Offices Reception; Northcroft Leisure Centre; and Newbury Library

Toiletries containers: changing rooms for cyclists/joggers in the Market Street Council Offices (these facilities are available to councillors and staff only).

Initially 10 boxes will be available and the council said it would consider whether to roll the scheme out to more locations within the district or increase the scope of the materials to be collected.

The scheme is part of Veolia’s Procycle service, which launched recently.

Speaking about the recycling trial, the council’s executive member for the environment, Steve Ardagh-Walter (Con, Thatcham Colthrop & Crookham) said: “We are delighted to be working with Veolia to increase the recycling options available here in West Berkshire.

"Small steps such as these can make a big difference towards the impact we have on the environment and I hope residents and visitors to our participating public buildings will find these recycling boxes useful.”

Opposition politicians have welcomed the trial.

Shadow executive member for climate change Adrian Abbs (Lib Dem, Wash Common) said the scheme would promote the three R's initiative (reduce, reuse, recycle)

It's good that we are looking at it. It's always very Newbury centric. It would be nice to see some other towns there, I know we are the biggest town in West Berkshire but it would be nice to see trials elsewhere.

"I think I'm really positive about this. I don't think I would want to say anything too negative about more recycling."

Leader of the West Berkshire Green Party Carolyne Culver said: "I think this a great initiative. It's similar to things like terracycle whereby volunteers collect items and send them off for recycling, but the council needs to do more to expand it's curbside recycling."

Chief technology and innovation officer from Veolia, Richard Kirkman, added: “It’s now time to offer residents solutions for those harder to treat materials. Let’s help to continue to improve recycling across the county by recycling even more to help save precious resources.”