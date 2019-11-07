In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
Thu, 07 Nov 2019
IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, we've got reaction from the winners of our Best in Business awards.
Also in this week's paper, a Newbury man has had a harassment conviction upheld.
Meanwhile, eight families needing temporary accommodation were housed in B&Bs by West Berkshire Council earlier this year.
In other news, we reveal the three candidates aiming to replace Richard Benyon as the Conservative candidate for Newbury.
And a man is preparing to row across the Atlantic for charity.
In Hungerford news, a homeowner tells of his horror at disturbing burglars in his home.
On the Thatcham pages, a local group is to benefit from robots.
On the Hampshire pages, a Tadley boy is walking 5km for Children in Need.
And on the village page, a competition pulled in crowds.
As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.
All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.
If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.
You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News