Thatcham fireworks return tomorrow

THATCHAM’S firework display will be held tomorrow (Friday).

The parent teacher associations of Francis Baily Primary and Kennet schools will be hosting their second display on the shared school field.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, with The Greatest Showman themed display scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced £5 a person and are on sale at the Co-op Station Road (Burdwood), Co-op A4 Petrol Station, Sweet Imagination (Kingsland Centre), Newbury Building Society Thatcham branch (High Street), as well as at both school offices.

Tickets are also available on the night.

Visit the Francis Baily & Kennet School PTA Fireworks night Facebook event page for more details.

Last year’s event, attended by more than 2,000 people, raised £7,800. The money was split between both schools.