Compton development consultation cancelled

Homes England has cancelled a consultation with Compton residents on a major housebuilding scheme in the village.

The developer last month announced its plans to submit a planning application before Christmas.

It is understood that planners are seeking permission to erect up to 250 dwellings on the site of a derelict research facility, operated until 2015 by the Pirbright Institute.

This would represent a major expansion of Compton, and has proven a controversial proposition locally.

Initially, Homes England had pencilled in a public consultation for November 7.

This has now been delayed until after December.

Homes England spokesperson Sarah Tucker said: "The consultation has been cancelled due to us now being in the pre-election purdah period which restricts our activities.

"It will be rearranged in due course following the election."

At this stage, it is unclear what this move means for the application itself, which has yet to be formally lodged with West Berkshire Council.