Newbury deli encouraging people to help people who are struggling

A NEWBURY café is calling on people to support a scheme offering hot food and drinks to those in need.

Fusion Deli is running a Pay It Forward scheme, where people can donate the cost of a meal or hot drink to others who are struggling.

The café, which has opened at the former home of Monkey Tree in Northcroft Lane, is owned by Liam Woodard and managed by Edward Harvey.

Mr Harvey said: “It’s not just for the homeless, it’s for people who are generally struggling in life.

“I have been there myself. I think it’s an important scheme.

“We try not to judge or ask people background questions.

“We rely on the honesty of people and donations.

“Most people who come in are very appreciative of it.”

Mr Harvey said between 40 and 50 people had benefitted from donations of hot food and drinks, which could make a real difference to their lives.

He said: “We had one regular who had come in.

“He now has a job and a roof over his head and said ‘you don’t have any idea how much a meal or a hot drink can help someone like me’.

“‘It’s been a game-changer to people like me. Now I’m earning I can give something back.’

“People who use it are very grateful.

“We have had a mother and child come in and they rely on the foodbank.

“It’s a shame we have to do this, but at the same time it’s good we can do this.”

The café has also donated extra food to homeless hostel Two Saints.

Speaking from personal experience, Mr Hartley said: “Three years ago I went through a very difficult marriage break up and racked up a large debt.

“I relied on friends and family to support me.

“Having something like this at that time would have helped no end.

“Something as simple as a hot meal or drink helps put your life back together.”

He said that people had got behind the scheme, with one customer donating £40 at a time.

“We’re just trying to focus on as many people as we can and running a business.

“It’s something close to my heart and the owner’s heart.”

But with winter and Christmas approaching, Mr Hartley and Mr Woodard want to spread more awareness of Pay It Forward.

“Now it’s getting colder we will be busy with people who just need that bit of help,” Mr Harvey said.

“November’s a month were people don’t want to spend too much money and are holding on to December.

“People who are struggling struggle all through the year, not just this time of year.

“One thing people like when they are donating is they know that the money is going on food.”

Mr Harvey and Mr Woodard took over Monkey Tree in July and recently finished refurbishing the café.

Monkey Tree offered suspended items to those in genuine need, where customers could pay for something extra or just make a donation.