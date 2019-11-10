Charlie's 20-mile trek for charity

A NEWBURY schoolboy is walking 20 miles to raise money for a local cancer charity.

Eleven-year-old Charlie Fox will make the trek from Newbury to Hungerford and back on Sunday, November 17.

All of the money raised will go to Newbury Cancer Care, which helps local people diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

The St Bartholomew’s School pupil was inspired to do something for the charity after he learned that his house Curnock is affiliated with the Newbury charity and has raised £90,000 to date.

After considering what he could do, the Year 7 pupil came up with the idea of the walk to Hungerford and back.

So far he has raised £645, which will be matched by his mother Kay Wilson’s employer Vodafone, meaning that he’s raised a total of £1,290.

Mrs Wilson, who will be doing the walk alongside Charlie and their cocker spaniel Bertie, said: “We set a target of £100 and if we got that we would have been thrilled, but we’ve been staggered by people’s generosity and we’re delighted to make such a big amount for the charity,” she said.

“Charlie has raised a fantastic amount so far and it turns out to be people affected by cancer in their families who have been donating because they really value the charity.

“We sometimes do the walk to Hungerford because it’s a picturesque walk, but he wanted to challenge himself and go even further.

“He’s so excited for it. He couldn’t care less about the weather, even if there’s a snowstorm or pouring down with rain, it doesn’t matter, the walk will be happening.

“I couldn’t be prouder of him, he’s such a thoughtful, sensitive and caring boy.

“If there’s anybody who wants to support this local charity it’s a great opportunity for their money to get further, because Vodafone will match any donations.”

To donate to Charlie’s cause, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kay-wilson10