We will remember them

People across Newbury, West Berkshire and North Hampshire will participate in Remembrance events on Sunday, in tribute to the victims of war and conflict. Services, wreath-laying ceremonies and parades will take place at:

NEWBURY

10.25am: Remembrance Parade sets off from Pelican Lane, marches the length of Northbrook Street before taking a turn into Mansion House Street. Here, Newbury mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe will take the salute. The parade will then proceed to Market Place. Following a service there, wreaths will be laid at Newbury War Memorial.

11.30am: Service at St Nicolas’ Church.

THATCHAM

10.30am: Remembrance Parade leaves the Kingsland Centre car park andcontinues along The Broadway, High Street and London Road to Brownsfield Road. Parade will be brought to attention at the War Memorial.

11.30am: Service at St Mary’s Church.

HUNGERFORD

9.30am: Remembrance service at St Lawrence Church.

10.30am: Remembrance Parade sets off from Town Hall, along High Street and Bridge Street.

MORTIMER

10.45am: Remembrance Parade along The Street (between the junctions with West End Road and Hammonds Heath), and along Hammonds Heath (between West End Road and Windmill Road).

ALDERMASTON

10.45am: Service at St Mary’s Church.

LAMBOURN

10.45am: Remembrance Parade along High Street, Parsonage Lane, Newbury Street and Oxford Street.

10.45am: Service at St Michael’s and All Angels’ Church.

ENBORNE

9.15am: Remembrance meeting at the Hamstead Park Stone.

9.45am: Service at St Michael and All Angels Church.

KINTBURY

10.45am: Service at St Mary’s Church.

WASH COMMON

10.45am: Service at St George’s Church.

COLD ASH

10.30am: Remembrance Parade along Hermitage Road (south from Sewell Close) and along Cold Ash Hill (north from Walters Close).

BRADFIELD

2.30pm: Remembrance Parade along Buscot Hill (south of Horseleas), Union Road (south of Wayland Close) and South End Road (north of Mariners Lane).

10.30am: Service at St Peter’s.

BUCKLEBURY

10.55am: Service at St Mary’s Church.

BURGHFIELD

9.30am: Remembrance Parade along The Hatch, between Reading Road and Theale Road.

WOOLHAMPTON

10.45am: Service at St Peter’s Church.

ENGLEFIELD

10.30am: Service at St Mark’s Church.

BURGHCLERE

10.50am: Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, followed by a service at the Church of the Ascension.

PANGBOURNE

2.25pm: Remembrance Parade along Reading Road, The Square, High Street, Church Street and Pangbourne Hill.

3:50pm: Return route opens.

BRIMPTON

10.45am: Service at St Peter’s Church.

SPEEN

8.30am: Remembrance Parade along Speen Lane (down to Kimbers Drive).

MIDGHAM

10.45am: Service at St Matthew’s Church.

THEALE

9.20am: Remembrance Parade along High Street and Church Street.

KINGSCLERE

10.30am: Residents meet for Remembrance Parade at the Old Council Office car park, Swan Street. Depart for the War Memorial at around 10.50am.

HAMSTEAD MARSHALL

9.15am: Remembrance meeting at the Hamstead Park Stone.

9.45am: Service at St Mary’s Church.

HIGHCLERE

10.55am: Act of Remembrance at St Michael and All Angels Church.

STANFORD DINGLEY

10.55am: Service at St Denys’ Church.

ALDWORTH

10.50am: Service at St Mary’s Church.

ASHAMPSTEAD

10.50am: St Clement’s Church.