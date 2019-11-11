Enborne pupils helping homeless

ENBORNE Primary School pupils have been helping the homeless this autumn as they donated food to Newbury Soup Kitchen.

Louise Burns, who is a member of the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA), visited the kitchen last Thursday with her sons Dexter and Sebastian to donate tins of food, soup and dried produce collected from its recent harvest festival.

This is the third year that the school has donated to Newbury Soup Kitchen after the charity was set up in January 2017.

The founder of the kitchen, Meryl Praill, said that helping the less fortunate was an important lesson for young people.

“It is important for the younger generation to learn about the plight of people in our community less fortunate than ourselves,” she said.

“It is lovely to see how Dexter and Sebastian have grown over the last three years that they have donated food to us and their understanding of homelessness increase as we talk about the soup kitchen with them.

“Education is key and it is essential for younger people to learn to be compassionate and caring towards people who need support and a helping hand.

“Donating food like this gives a window into a world that so many people walk past.”

With winter fast approaching, the weather is becoming much more of a concern for rough sleepers – however Mrs Praill was keen to illustrate that it was an issue that needed to be addressed all year round.

“This time of year is difficult for rough sleepers and people who are homeless, however it is difficult all year round so we must remember that too,” she said. “Donations are needed all year round.

“Enborne School are very supportive of us and we are very grateful for all the children’s hard work with their collection.”

Newbury Soup Kitchen is part of the charity HAVEN (West Berkshire) and is currently open every Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm at the Salvation Army Hall, Northcroft Lane, Newbury.

The charity also offers community outreach nurses and advocacy services to help clients with any issues they have.

These sessions are held from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday afternoons, also at the Salvation Army Hall.

HAVEN is currently looking for a new building in order to expand into a Community Service Centre to open all week to provide support and outreach collaborating with other organisations.