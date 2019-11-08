WhatsApp news alerts cease

If you’re one of our hundreds of loyal readers who have been signed up to our WhatsApp news alert service, you will have noticed we’ve been a little quiet of late.

Unfortunately, WhatsApp believes that our service was violating its terms and conditions so we have been forced to cease providing the daily updates.

We strongly refute this and have been embroiled in an ongoing battle with WhatsApp for the past few weeks, trying to get them to overturn their decision. We haven’t been successful.

WhatsApp claimed to have had numerous complaints about us, but we haven’t received any negative feedback directly. We are interested to hear what you thought of the service, so please let us know in the comments below.

We would just like to thank everyone who supported our foray into the WhatsApp world and we’re just sorry it ended so quickly.